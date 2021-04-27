2nd man charged in connection shooting of Chicago girl

Prosecutors have filed charges against a 21-year-old man who they allege was involved in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams when she was in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father on April 18, Chicago police and court records say.

Demond Goudy, of the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder and a felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

Adams, a Chicago Public Schools student in first grade, was shot six times while she waited at the McDonald’s in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, police said. Her father, 29, was seriously injured with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Goudy was arrested Monday around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said in a news release. A SWAT team was called to assist, but Goudy came out of the residence on his own, police said.

He is the second person charged in connection with the case. Marion Lewis, 18, is charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, attempted murder and several other charges in connection with the killing and a subsequent chase.