3 arrested in death of East St. Louis athlete

It's been two years since a 14-year-old football standout was killed by a stray bullet at a Venice house party, and no one has been charged with his murder.

But the family of Jaylon McKenzie is feeling renewed hope that justice will be done.

That's because they learned last week that police had arrested a third man in connection with the 2019 shooting. All three suspects have been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

"I guess there were so many guns there that night, and there were so many people shooting, and bullets were flying from every angle at that party," said Jaylon's mother, Sukeena Gunner, 44, of Belleville.

"It's a complicated case. It's still going to take a little bit more time to identify which one hit my baby. They're starting the process. They're identifying some shooters, and I guess it's just an ongoing investigation."

Gunner said she's now hoping the three suspects and others in the community will "do the right thing" and come forward to identify people who brought guns to the party on May 4, 2019, so those responsible for her son's death will be held accountable.

Suspect arrested last week