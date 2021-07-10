3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon, police say

CHICAGO — Three people are dead, and at least 11 others were wounded in city shootings since 3 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal attack happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue in the Roseland Neighborhood. Police said a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a light colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking the victim to the chest.

The man was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Around 8:20 p.m. in the Chatham neighborhood, a male victim whose age was unknown, was found on a sidewalk in the 600 block of West 80th Street with a gunshot to the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Earlier Friday afternoon, two men, 47 and 34, were both shot at a residence in the Roseland neighborhood in the 11800 block of South State Street.

Police said about 5:20 p.m., the men were inside of a residence when they both were shot by an unknown person.

The older victim suffered wounds to the head and buttocks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was shot in the left hand and right shoulder, and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

In other shootings from 3 p.m. Friday to Saturday morning:

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 36-year-old woman was shot multiple times while inside her vehicle in the 5500 block of South Princeton Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. She suffered several wounds to the arm, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the 3100 block of West Roosevelt Road in the Lawndale neighborhood. Police said the man was driving when another vehicle pulled alongside and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the hand. He drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Shortly after 2:45 a.m., a 30-year-old man was shot in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing outside when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the abdomen and leg. He was dropped off to Rush University Hospital and later transferred to Stroger Hospital where he is in critical condition.

About 1 a.m., two men, 32 and 48, were both shot in the 4100 block of West Adams Street in the same neighborhood. The men were among a large group outside when they were shot. The younger man suffered two wounds to the chest, and got himself to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in serious condition. The other man was shot in the back, chest and arm, and got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in his leg and got himself to Mount Sinai Hospital but would not provide any details to police about the shooting.

Shortly after 10:10 p.m. Friday, a 59-year-old man was shot by two people in the 1300 block of South Blue Island Avenue in the University Village/Little Italy neighborhood. He suffered a wound to the body, and was taken in fair condition to Stroger Hospital.

About 8:15 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot while he was driving in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. He suffered a wound to the left shoulder, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition. was stabilized.

About 5:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood while he was parked in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

About 3:40 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the 4400 block of West Princeton Avenue in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Police said the man was on the sidewalk when someone exited a vehicle and shot him in the back. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center but his condition was unknown.

No one was in custody for any of the shootings, and detectives were investigating.

