3 dead, at least 14 wounded in shootings since Friday afternoon, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — Three men are dead, and at least 14 other victims were injured in city shootings since Friday afternoon including an attack were four people were shot in the Austin neighborhood shortly before midnight Saturday, Chicago police said.

The quadruple shooting happened shortly after 11:55 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of North Lockwood Avenue killing a 29-year-old man who was standing outside. Police said three gunmen approached the group and opened fire, fatally shooting the victim in the head and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, 40, suffered wounds to the hip and leg, and a third victim, 45, who also suffered a leg wound were both taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. A 62-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the back, and was listed in good condition at the same hospital.

Police said the shooters fled in a gray Nissan after the shooting and were not in custody.

The latest fatal shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Van Buren Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in the head during an argument outside. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The gunman was still on the scene when officers arrived, and was taken into custody, police said.

Friday evening, shortly before 7 p.m., a 26-year-old man was fatally wounded during a drive-by shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood in the i2000 block of South Union Avenue. The victim was struck multiple times in the body, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Antwan Davis of the same block where he was fatally wounded, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In other shootings since 4:30 p.m. Friday to 2:35 a.m. Saturday:

Shortly after 2:35 a.m., a woman and a man were wounded in a possible drive-by shooting in the 12600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said a 26-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were both outside when the man suffered a graze wound to the face, and the woman was shot in both legs. She was taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and he was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he is listed in good condition.

Shortly after 2 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of West Adams in the Loop neighborhood. Police said the victim was outside when he became involved in an altercation with a group of people when a female in that group shot him in the arm and chest. He was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The shooter was described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall with dreadlocks wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black hat.

About 10:50 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and abdomen in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The woman was dropped off by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

About 10 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the hand my someone while he was standing in an alley in the Austin neighborhood in the 700 block of North Lotus Avenue. After he was shot he ran to the 200 block of North Pine where an ambulance was called and he was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and listed in good condition.

About 9:50 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot during an attempt robbery in the 5800 block of West Huron Street in the Austin neighborhood. The victim was approached by three males who announced a robbery and displayed a handgun before shooting him in the arm. He got himself to West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., a 35-year-old woman was found outside with a gunshot wound to the lower backside in the 500 block of East 80th Street in the Chatham neighborhood. The woman, who police said was uncooperative, was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About 8:15 p.m., a 43-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of West 47th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He was standing in a gangway when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, hitting him in the leg. He was driven by a friend to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot twice in the leg in the Englewood neighborhood in the 6900 block of South Parnell Avenue. He was driven by a friend to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., two men, 37 and 41, were both shot in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. The men were on the sidewalk when someone began shooting, hitting the younger man in the left leg, and grazing the other man to the right shoulder. Both were taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

