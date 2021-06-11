3 Logan Correctional Center inmates go on hunger strike

LINCOLN — Three women went on a hunger strike at Logan Correctional Center.
The Illinois Department of Corrections in a statement said the women had been moved between housing units on two occasions in May and June because of plumbing issues and a leaky pipe.
"On June 7, to protest the lack of video conference kiosks and weak Wi-Fi connection in the temporary space, three women verbally declared a hunger strike," the department said.
The hunger strike ended Wednesday when plumbing repairs were made and they moved back, the department said.
6 Central Illinois residents share their hopes as Illinois enters phase five
As Illinois enters phase five, we check in with six residents The Pantagraph has been profiling since the start of the pandemic. What does life look like today? What comes next?
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.