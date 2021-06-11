3 Logan Correctional Center inmates go on hunger strike

 Skip to main content
​LINCOLN — Three women went on a hunger strike at Logan Correctional Center.

The Illinois Department of Corrections in a statement said the women had been moved between housing units on two occasions in May and June because of plumbing issues and a leaky pipe.

"On June 7, to protest the lack of video conference kiosks and weak Wi-Fi connection in the temporary space, three women verbally declared a hunger strike," the department said.

The hunger strike ended Wednesday when plumbing repairs were made and they moved back, the department said.

Logan has a maximum capacity of 1,054 inmates.

