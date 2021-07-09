 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

3 of 4 inmates caught after Illinois jail escape

  • 0
Lewistown inmates

From the top left, going clockwise: Jesse Davis, Zachary Hart, Cody Villalobos and Eugene Roets

 FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTOWN — Three of four inmates who escaped from a county jail in western Illinois have been captured, officials said.

Jesse Davis, 35, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roets, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday following Wednesday's escape, authorities said. People were asked to call 911 if they saw Zachary Hart, 36.

Fulton County deputies learned of the escape Wednesday night after one inmate went missing from a cell block in the jail in Lewistown, about 210 miles southwest of Chicago, authorities said. It was later determined that three others also were missing.

New research from France adds to evidence that widely used COVID-19 vaccines still offer strong protection against a coronavirus mutant that is spreading rapidly around the world and now is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities hadn't detailed how the men escaped. Davis was captured in the Farmington area, which is in Fulton County, while Villalobos and Roets were captured in adjacent Peoria County, officials said.

Davis was jailed on charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a weapon by a felon, while Villalobos faced charges including methamphetamine possession and resisting/obstructing police.

518 Illinoisans have been hospitalized with COVID despite being fully vaccinated. Most had underlying conditions, data shows.

Hart was being held on charges including home invasion, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing police, while Roets faced charges including methamphetamine possession and possession of a firearm by a felon.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watchdog: Chicago struggles to hire Black police officers

Watchdog: Chicago struggles to hire Black police officers

The Chicago Police Department is struggling to hire applicants that will allow it to reflect the city's racial makeup, even as it tries to comply with a federal consent decree to improve its policing practices, according to a report by the city's inspector general.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC subway station back on track after flooding

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News