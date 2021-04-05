3 people shot in Chicago's downtown area in about 24 hours

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old critically wounded Sunday morning was the third person to be shot during separate attacks in Chicago's downtown area in the course of little more than 24 hours Easter weekend, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called to the first block of East Lower Wacker Drive in what's known as the "Loop" about 7:10 a.m. Sunday, according to an online statement from police. The man had been driving with his girlfriend when the couple noticed they were “being followed by several unknown vehicles,” officials said.

A shooter or shooters opened fire, shooting toward the couple and striking the man in the neck, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting was the second on Lower Wacker Drive this weekend. Police didn’t have an exact address for the earlier shooting, which happened about 5:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded after a report that a 29-year-old man had also been traveling in a vehicle, this time as a passenger, when someone shot at him multiple times, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, officials said.