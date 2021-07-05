3 people shot, man with concealed carry license steps in, shoots gunman, Chicago police say

The gunman who shot three people standing in a Chicago alley on the Fourth of July may have gotten away with the brazen attack that left a woman dead — had a witness with a concealed carry license not stepped in, a police statement suggests.

Officers were called to the first block of North Menard Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found a total of four people shot, a police notification said. But one of the injured men was alleged to be the shooter who had shot the other three people before an uninvolved witness pulled his own gun and shot the attacker, officials said.

Initially, three people, including a 30-year-old woman, had been shot as they stood outside in an alley, police said. A 33-year-old man approached and “began shooting at the victims,” the police notification said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. She had not been identified by the medical examiner’s office as of Monday morning.

A man, 32, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. A third person, a 49-year-old man, had been shot in the buttocks and he was taken to Stroger where his condition also was stabilized, police said.

Nearby, a second, uninvolved 49-year-old man witnessed the attack, police said. He had a concealed carry license, which allowed him to legally possess a weapon. That man drew his weapon and shot at the gunman who had allegedly killed the woman and injured the two men, officials said.

The first shooter was hit in the arm and the hip by the man with the previously concealed weapon, police said.

When emergency responders arrived, they took the 33-year-old gunman to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, where he also was “placed in custody,” police said.

Officer Alex Aguas, a police spokesman, said in an email that officers believed the 33-year-old had been the lone gunman who shot the three people, but noted the case remained under investigation.

“There is no further information at this time,” he said about 5 a.m.

