3 people shot near Cook County Jail; victims among 14 shot overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO — Chicago police overnight were called to two separate attacks, each of which left three people shot, one fatally, according to authorities.

Those six people, including the two fatalities, were among a total of 14 people shot in less than 14 hours, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, police said. Three of the 14 people died.

A man was killed and two women were shot not far from the Cook County Jail in Little Village late Saturday, according to Chicago police. Officers were called to the 2700 block of West 27th Street at 8:50 p.m. where they found three people — a man and two women — had been shot, according to a police media notification.

The 31-year-old man had been walking with a woman, 60, “when two unknown individuals exited a vehicle ... and fired shots, striking them both,” according to the statement. No description of the shooters was available, a police spokesman said Sunday morning.

The woman was shot in the knee and she was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where she had been listed in good condition, officials said.

The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not identified the 31-year-old as of Sunday morning, but preliminary data from the medical examiner’s office says the victim was located at 2701 S. California Avenue, also near the jail but in a different location. A police spokesman said he could not explain the different addresses.

The third person, a 35-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound to her face and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. Police said she had been walking in the area when the shots were fired.

Hours earlier, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, three people in their 20s were shot, one fatally, as they stood on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of South Paulina Street around 6 p.m., police said.

A 26-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and head and was pronounced at the scene, 1838 S. Paulina St., at 6:33 p.m., according to medical examiner’s office data.

The two other people, a man and a woman, both were shot in the shoulder and they were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The third person who was killed was shot — along with another man who had been in critical condition — as they stood in the 2100 block of South Oakley Avenue in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced at 4:15 a.m., according to medical examiner’s office data. He had been located at 2135 S. Oakley Ave., according to that agency.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and he had been in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. Both men may have been shot by an occupant of a black sedan, police said, but provided no additional description of the shooter.

In other shootings:

A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg while standing in an alley in the 400 block of South Wabash Avenue in the Loop shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The gunman fled south on foot, police said. The man shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police discovered a man, 54, with a gunshot wound to the head in a gangway in the 2100 block of South Fairfield Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood early Sunday morning around 3:55 a.m. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting.

A man, 34, was shot in a drive-by shooting while walking in the 100 block of East 115th Street in the Roseland neighborhood around 11:35 p.m. The man was shot in the groin by someone in a dark-colored sedan, police said. He was dropped off at Roseland Hospital in fair condition.

In the Lawndale neighborhood, a man was driving in the 4000 block of West 16th Street when a man in a passing black vehicle shot him in the chest around 10:30 p.m, police said. The man then drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

At 10 p.m, a 22-year-old man who was walking in the 800 block of East 82nd Street in the East Chatham neighborhood was shot in the stomach by a man who exited a black Chrysler 300. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Also around 10 p.m, a 23-year-old woman was outside on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine Street in the Englewood neighborhood when shots fired from down the street grazed her arm. Police said the woman was in good condition and refused medical treatment.

