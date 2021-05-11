3 US Army soldiers accused of illegally selling weapons used in Chicago shootings

CHICAGO — Three U.S. Army soldiers are accused of conspiring to buy firearms in Tennessee and illegally sell them in Chicago, where the weapons were traced to at least one mass shooting and other gun attacks, according to a criminal complaint filed this week.

Demarcus Adams, 21, Jarius Brunson, 22, and Brandon Miller, 22, members stationed at Fort Campbell in Clarksville, Tennessee, are charged with multiple offenses, including wire fraud, transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, money laundering, conspiracy and other gun-related counts.

The federal investigation began when Chicago police recovered firearms after a shooting that killed one man and injured seven people just after midnight on March 26 on the Southwest Side. At least two people opened fire at a gathering in the 2500 block of West 79th Street.

Of the weapons recovered at the scene, five were found to have been purchased from dealers in the Clarksville area by Adams, Brunson, Miller and a fourth man who has not been charged, the complaint said.

Federal agents determined that the three soldiers bought about 91 firearms from Tennessee and Kentucky between September and April, according to the complaint, filed Monday.