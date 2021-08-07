4 dead, at least 20 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday afternoon, police say

CHICAGO — Four people were fatally wounded, and at least 20 others have been injured in city shootings since 2 p.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal shooting happened about. 10 p.m. Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood in the 1700 block of East 67th Street.

Police said a 31-year-old man suffered a wound to the chest in the hallway of his apartment complex, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

About an hour earlier, a 38-year-old man was fatally wounded on the West Side in the Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 3400 block of West Division Street, police said.

The man was a front seat passenger of a vehicle headed west on Division when someone in another vehicle opened fire, striking him in the face. The driver of the vehicle took him to Humboldt Park Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier Friday, two people were fatally wounded, and three others, including a 4-year-old girl, were shot on the South and West sides, police said.

About 2 p.m., a 25-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue, police said.

He was near the sidewalk when he was approached by a vehicle, and someone inside began shooting striking him in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings Friday afternoon to early Saturday morning:

About 8:30 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the left arm in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

About 3:40 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were both shot in 11500 block of South Eggleston Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. The victims were outside when they heard multiple shots and attempted to flee, but were both struck in the buttocks. They were taken to Roseland Community Hospital where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

About 2:35 a.m, two men, 38 and 39, were both shot while in a vehicle in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood. Someone in a red sedan opened fire hitting them both multiple times. The younger man was struck in the pelvic area, and the older man was struck throughout the body. Both were listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About the same time on the Near West Side, a 20-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle when he heard several shots and felt pain.He suffered a wound to the face, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 12:50 a.m., three women were shot while they were traveling westbound in the 200 block of West 105th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said. The victims heard multiple shots and felt pain. A 21-year-old suffered a wound to the buttocks, another woman, 23, was shot in both ankles, and the third victim, 24, was hit in the leg. All three victims conditions were stabilized at Roseland Community Hospital.

About 11:40 p.m. Friday, two boys, 12 and 14, were both shot while they were passengers in a vehicle traveling north on Albany Avenue in the 3000 block of West Lawrence Avenue. Police said an occupant of a SUV opened fire, hitting the boys were were in the rear seat. The younger boy suffered a wound to the leg, and the other boy was shot in the back. He was in critical condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, and the other boy’s condition had been stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot while he was exiting a vehicle in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in the Austin neighborhood. He was taken with a leg wound to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

About 10:55 p.m., a 21-year-old man was shot while he was walking in the 10500 block of South Yates Avenue in the Trumbull Park neighborhood. He was approached by someone who pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest before fleeing the scene. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 7:30 p.m., a 33-year-old woman was shot while she was driving in the 2500 block of North Cicero Avenue in the Cragin neighborhood. Police said the woman was headed north when she noticed a black Acura sedan with two males following her. When she attempted to make a U-turn she was shot in the right hand. She was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

About 5:40 p.m., two men, 22 and 30, were shot in the 7100 block of South Stewart Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. The younger man suffered a graze wound to the back and refused medical help. The older man suffered a wound to the leg, and was listed in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

About the same time, two men were shot while they were driving in the 4100 block of West Adams Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said one of the victims, 30, was shot in a hand and shoulder, and the other victim in the leg. The victims drove to Loretto Hospital where they were both listed in good condition.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0