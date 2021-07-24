4 dead, at least 20 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening

CHICAGO — Four people are dead, including a 17-year-old boy, and at least 20 others were wounded in city shootings since Friday evening, Chicago police said.

The fatal shooting that killed a teenage boy happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood in the 6800 block of South Peoria Street.

Police said two boys, ages 15 and 17, were in the back yard of a residence when shots were fired, striking them both. The younger teenage boy was hit in the abdomen, and was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other teen was shot in the chest and was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

About the same time on the Northwest Side, a 37-year-old man was fatally wounded in the Galewood neighborhood in the 1700 block of North Moody Avenue, police said.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when shots were fired by someone inside a blue sedan. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, another male victim was killed in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue.

The victim, whose age was unknown, was near the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. He suffered multiple wounds to the body, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The latest homicide happened shortly before 5:15 a.m. Saturday in the first block of East 79th Street. During a tour of the area, officers found a 36-year-old man lying on the ground with multiple wounds to the chest. Someone in alight-colored sedan fired shots at the victim and fled the scene. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In other shootings Friday evening to early Saturday morning:

About 7:15 a.m., two men, one between the ages of 50 to 55, and a 25-year-old, were both shot in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The men were standing on the sidewalk when someone exited a dark-colored sedan and began firing in their direction. The older man was hit multiple times in the torso and the younger man suffered wounds to the thigh. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical and good conditions, police said.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was shot in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said the victim was standing with a group of people on the sidewalk when shots were fired from the end of the block. He suffered a wound to the left leg, and was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the 6500 block of South Komensky Avenue in the West Lawn neighborhood. The man was standing in a garage when someone inside a black SUV fired shots wounding him to the left foot. He was taken in good condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the South Shore neighborhood in the 2800 block of East 75th Street. Police said the man was walking on the sidewalk when someone approached him on foot and fired shots. The victim was dropped off at South Shore Hospital with wounds to the right leg, and was listed in fair condition.

About 2:50 a.m., two women, ages 27 and 32, were shot while driving in the 8700 block of South Holland Road in the West Chatham neighborhood. Police said someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire striking them both. The women got themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with wounds to a right leg and right arm.

About 2:45 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while he was sitting in a living room of a residence in the 900 block of North Richmond Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said. Someone fired shots from a vehicle that struck the victim in the right leg. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m., a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were both shot in a drive-by in the West Englewood neighborhood in the 7100 block of South Ada Street. The victims were standing on the street when someone inside a black sedan fired shots striking the man to the right leg, and the teenage boy to the right leg. The man was taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago, and the boy was taken in serious condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Shortly after midnight, a 28-year-old man was shot in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The man was standing on the sidewalk with a group of people when someone inside a black sedan opened fire striking the man in the abdomen. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

About 10 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was shot in a drive-by in the Lawndale neighborhood in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue. The man was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a black sedan began shooting, hitting him in the body. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Around the same time in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place in the Englewood neighborhood, a 28-year-old man was shot in a drive-by. He suffered wounds to the buttocks, right leg, and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Shortly after 9 p.m., two men, ages 33 and 20, were both shot in the 700 block of East 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood by someone in a white SUV. The older victim suffered wounds to the chest and right hand and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man suffered a wound to the right hand, and went to the same hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a 32-year-old was grazed by gunfire in the 7000 block of South Perry Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. He was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a black SUV fired shots grazing the mans right leg and right hand. He refused medical treatment.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a male victim, whose age was unknown, was shot in the 1700 block of West 79th Street in the Gresham neighborhood. He suffered wounds to the body, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, but his condition was unknown, police said.

About 6:50 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot while he was entering a residence in the 100 block of West 125th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood. A vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the buttocks. He was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly before 6:25 p.m., a 36-year-old woman and a male victim were shot while in separate vehicles in the 7600 block of South State Street in the Park Manor neighborhood. Someone exited another vehicle and fired shots, hitting the woman in a leg, and the male to the body. The man got himself to The University of Chicago where the woman also was taken. The woman was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating.

