4 killed, 13 injured in Chicago gun violence Saturday into Sunday, police say

CHICAGO — As the long holiday weekend wore on, Chicago police Sunday morning were investigating several shootings overnight, including multiple homicides, separate attacks that left teenagers wounded and a shooting in Gresham that left four men injured, two of them critically.

At least 26 people had been wounded in shootings since Friday afternoon and 10 others had been fatally shot, according to Tribune records.

The Gresham attack that left four men wounded was a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of West 89th Street shortly before midnight. The men had been standing outside when an unidentified person in a passing car began shooting in their direction, according to Chicago police.

A 51-year-old was listed in critical condition after suffering three gunshot wounds to the leg; a 50-year-old was listed in good condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks; a 49-year-old was listed in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds and a 40-year-old was listed in stable condition after suffering one gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to a police media notification.

Three people were shot in the 2800 block of West Belden Avenue in Logan Square around 10:45 p.m. A 31-year-old man was listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital, a 22-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized and a 30-year-old woman was listed in good condition at Amita Health Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Police said the first two victims were standing outside when they were shot by two unidentified men, who fled.

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot while walking outside in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue in West Woodlawn shortly after 9:30 p.m., police said. He was shot once in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.

Walter Seamster, of the 12100 block of South Cornell Avenue, was identified as the man fatally shot on Eberhart Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot after suffering five gunshot wounds while traveling as a passenger in a car in the 2600 block of West Van Buren Street on the Near West Side just after 11 p.m. He later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. He had not been identified Sunday.

An unidentified man was killed in Old Town after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso at 6:09 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Division Street. Police said the man had been crossing the street when he was approached by a stranger who started arguing with the victim. The stranger drew a handgun and shot the man who had been crossing the street, police said. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

A 17-year old boy suffered two gunshots to the head in the 12000 block of South Yale Avenue in West Pullman just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The teen had been in a basement with several other people at the time of the shooting, police said. He was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. A gun was found outside the residence.

An hour earlier, another 17-year-old boy had been listed in good condition after being shot in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street in Lawndale about 8:30 p.m. Police said the boy approached a 32-year-old man and demanded his belongings at gunpoint. The victim then lunged toward the boy, who was shot in the arm when his own weapon discharged during the struggle.

A 40-year-old man was shot in the head and body while sitting in his parked car in West Pullman in the 12300 block of South Princeton Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was listed in critical condition and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A 46-year-old woman in Albany Park was shot by an adult male relative in a residential building on the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue at 12:02 a.m. Sunday. She was initially listed in good condition and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Her male relative was in custody and police said charges were pending.

In Roseland, a 25-year-old man was in good condition after being shot in the arm while walking in the 10500 block of South Maryland Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The victim arrived at Advocate Trinity Hospital in a private vehicle and said he had not seen the shooter and did not know where the shots came from.

Two women in their 20s were in critical condition after being shot while standing outside in a group in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place in Englewood just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. No one with the women saw where the shots came from, and officials said that the women were likely not the intended targets.

Earlier Saturday evening, three people were shot, one fatally, in Little Village.

In all cases where an arrest was not otherwise noted, police said no arrests had been made.

