 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

5 injured in Chicago shooting; details from police scarce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — Five men were injured in a shooting in South Austin around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police.

The men, ages 23 to 50, were gathered in a yard in the 4800 block of West Race Avenue when a man with a gun entered the yard and began shooting at them, police said in a media notification.

The men who were shot were 36, 48, 23, 30, and 50; all five men suffered gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs legislation making Illinois second state in the Midwest to provide birth control over the counter.

But police did not provide additional details such as how many times each man was shot, where specifically they were wounded or which victim was taken to which hospital. It also wasn’t clear whether there had been more people standing in the yard who were not shot.

Boy, 16, wounded in one of last week’s Chicago shootings has died, officials say

Authorities said the shooter was a man, but no additional description of the gunman was provided.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and detectives continued to investigate, police said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Illinois accountant given 8 years for $1.1 million fraud

Illinois accountant given 8 years for $1.1 million fraud

According to the statement from the Northern District of Illinois' U.S. Attorney John Lausch, the 55-year-old man stole more than $1.1 million from four companies by writing checks to himself, his wife and fake companies he had created.

Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires' disease

Chicago tracking July increase in Legionnaires' disease

In Chicago, authorities have counted 49 cases of Legionnaires' disease in the first three weeks of July — three times more than the same period in 2020 and 2019. Of those, 15 people were admitted to an intensive care unit and two died.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: How blacksmiths forge a Damascus steel knife

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News