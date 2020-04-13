5 inmates that tested positive for COVID-19 in the Illinois prison system have died

Sedelmaier was serving life for murdering a pastor and his adult daughter in their Buffalo Grove home in 2005.

As on Monday, the Illinois Department of Corrections has announced confirmed cases in 14 of its nearly four dozen facilities.

The problem at Stateville is particularly dire, where most of the system’s 107 staff and 146 inmates who tested positive are located.

Prison reform advocates have file lawsuits arguing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration has been too slow to respond to the pandemic in prisons, putting inmates and staff at further risk.

Late last week, a federal judge denied an effort to immediately release potentially thousands of inmates, saying that while the pandemic is clearly a serious threat there was “no convincing reason for a federal court to intrude here and now."

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow issued the opinion after a pair of lawsuits were filed by a consortium of advocates seeking the release of as many as 13,000 prisoners due to the COVID-19 crisis, including many who were convicted of non-violent offenses, are elderly, at elevated risk to get ill, or have already served most of their sentences.