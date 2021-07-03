6 dead, at least 11 wounded in Chicago violence as holiday weekend starts

CHICAGO — Six people are dead, and at least 11 other victims have been wounded in city shootings since Friday afternoon as Chicagoans start the holiday weekend.

Police said the latest fatal attack happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of West Cermak Road in the Lawndale neighborhood.

A 39-year-old man was traveling in the rear seat of a vehicle when the rear window shattered. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was fatally wounded shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the Cragin neighborhood in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered a 19-year-old man lying unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, a 40-year-old man was fatally wounded in an apartment on the South Side during a dispute over loud music, police said.

The victim was inside his apartment in then 7400 block of Emerald Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood when a neighbor in the building complained several times to the victim about his music. At one point, the victim responded to his front door and an argument ensued, police said.

An unidentified person pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times in the torso and fled, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 8:30 p.m., a 28-year old man was shot in his head while he was in the back yard of a residence in the Roseland neighborhood in. the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the victim was unable to provide officers any details about the attack. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead.

He was identified as Theardis Boss of the same block where he was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Around 6:30 p.m., a 20-year-old man was in his vehicle waiting for a red light to change when he was shot in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, police said.

The victim, along with another man, also 20, were in a vehicle headed west on 16th in the Lawndale neighborhood when someone approached and opened fire. One of the men was struck twice in the torso and three times to the back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Jeremiah Fangster of the 1100 block of North Monitor Avenue, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The other man who was a passenger suffered a wounded to the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized. After the shooting, the victims attempted to flee the scene, but struck a building where a 65-year-old man was sitting on the stairs and struck the man. He also was taken to Stroger Hospital with a broken leg, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., another man was fatally wounded in he 2700 block of North Kilbourn Avenue in the Brlmont Gardens neighborhood, police said.

The victim, 22, was on a sidewalk when a light colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and opened fire toward the victim. The man suffered a wound to the head and body, and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

In other shootings since noon Friday to Saturday morning:

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was outside in the 9700 block of South Oglesby Avenue in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood when someone inside of a vehicle fired shots, striking the man in both legs. He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly before 1:15 a.m., a 39-year-old man was shot while he was driving in the Park Manor neighborhood in the 6600 block of South King Drive, police said. Someone in a passing black SUV fired shots, striking the victim in the leg. He was taken in fair condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

About 11:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 8400 block. of South Vincennes Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of North Lawndale Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Police said the man was standing outside when someone inside a dark colored sedan traveling south began shooting. The victim suffered a wound to the leg, and was listed in good condition at Norwegian American Hospital.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m., two people were shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood in the 200 block of East 47th Street. Police said a 62-year-old man was standing outside when someone inside a black vehicle fired shots at a group of people, hitting the man in the leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago where he was listed in good condition. The man who was shooting crashed into another vehicle and it was discovered he had been shot in the back. Another man who was inside the. vehicle that was struck was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for observation, police said. Charges were pending against the shooter.

About 7 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was involved in an argument inside an apartment in the 1400 block of South Kenneth Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood. The person she was arguing with pulled out a firearm and fired shots. The victim was struck to the hip, and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. A weapon was recovered at the scene, and one person was being questioned, police said.

About 5:50 p.m., a 41-year-old man was shot while he was driving in then 10400 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Someone on the sidewalk fired shots at the victim striking him in the left leg. He was taken in good condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot while he was a passenger of a vehicle traveling in then 300 block of South Western Avenue in the Near West Side neighborhood. Police said the teenage boy heard shots and felt pain in the thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

