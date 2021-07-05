 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

6-year-old girl shot early Monday in same Chicago neighborhood as 5-year-old girl about 8 hours earlier

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 6-year-old girl and her mother were shot early Monday during a drive-by shooting in West Pullman, the same neighborhood where a 5-year-old girl had been shot about eight hours earlier, police said.

The 6-year-old and her mother had been standing “among a group” in the100 block of East 119th Street about 1 a.m. Monday on the Far South Side, according to a police notification and comments by Superintendent David Brown.

As a gray SUV approached, someone inside started shooting into the crowd, and Brown said the “innocent child,” was among those hit. Brown said the girl and her mother were not likely the intended targets of the shooter.

The girl was shot in the hand and she was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, Brown said. A 43-year-old woman, who Brown later identified as the girl’s mother, was shot in the back and she arrived at Roseland Community Hospital in a private vehicle. She had been listed in fair condition, police said.

“As we’ve seen too many times, tragically, someone else is being targeted and the unintended target, an innocent child, is struck,” Brown said.

In his remarks, made after two police officers were shot, Brown also provided updates on other Fourth of July shootings, including a 5-year-old girl shot Sunday afternoon.

People are also reading…

About 4:40 p.m., the 5-year-old was shot in the right leg in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building

Batteries exploding in burning abandoned Illinois building

Lithium batteries exploded loudly overnight inside a burning former paper mill in northern Illinois that officials had believed was long abandoned, and fire officials have decided to let the blaze burn out because they fear trying to extinguish it could trigger more explosions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida condo demolished in late-night operation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News