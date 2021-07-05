6-year-old girl shot early Monday in same Chicago neighborhood as 5-year-old girl about 8 hours earlier

A 6-year-old girl and her mother were shot early Monday during a drive-by shooting in West Pullman, the same neighborhood where a 5-year-old girl had been shot about eight hours earlier, police said.

The 6-year-old and her mother had been standing “among a group” in the100 block of East 119th Street about 1 a.m. Monday on the Far South Side, according to a police notification and comments by Superintendent David Brown.

As a gray SUV approached, someone inside started shooting into the crowd, and Brown said the “innocent child,” was among those hit. Brown said the girl and her mother were not likely the intended targets of the shooter.

The girl was shot in the hand and she was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, Brown said. A 43-year-old woman, who Brown later identified as the girl’s mother, was shot in the back and she arrived at Roseland Community Hospital in a private vehicle. She had been listed in fair condition, police said.

“As we’ve seen too many times, tragically, someone else is being targeted and the unintended target, an innocent child, is struck,” Brown said.

In his remarks, made after two police officers were shot, Brown also provided updates on other Fourth of July shootings, including a 5-year-old girl shot Sunday afternoon.

About 4:40 p.m., the 5-year-old was shot in the right leg in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

