 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

8 people wounded in Chicago shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210606-AMX-US-NEWS-8-PEOPLE-WOUNDED-BURNSIDE-SHOOTING-1-TB.jpg

Evidence markers at the crime scene in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, where eight people were shot in the early morning hours of June 6, 2021.

CHICAGO — Eight people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Six men and two women were standing in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove around 4 a.m. when two occupants of a silver sedan fired shots into the group, police said. Six people were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, and two people were in fair to good condition, officials said.

Jalen Gross died of cardiac arrest on the basketball court during the All-American Showcase in Chicago. He played for Marshall High School.

The victims ages range from 28 to 38, and they were shot in various parts of the body, police said. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, a 29-year-old man had a gunshot wound in the back, and a 32-year-old woman had a graze wound in the head. A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 31-year-old man had a gunshot in the buttocks, a 28-year-old man had a gunshot in the back, and a 38-year-old woman was shot in the left leg.

Names sought of all Illinois order priests accused of abuse

In other shootings in Chicago over the weekend, one person was fatally wounded and at least a dozen people have been injured since Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal attack was Saturday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue. A 26-year-old man was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant inside fired shots, officials said.

People are also reading…

The man had shots in the chest, hip and neck, and was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access

While states restrict voting, Illinois would expand access

For Illinois, the changes to voting law that legislators made in the final hours of their legislative session this week seemed innocuous. Some cases are affirmation or expansion of practices already put to the test. But they present a dichotomy with what's happening in other states.

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News