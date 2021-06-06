8 people wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO — Eight people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Six men and two women were standing in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove around 4 a.m. when two occupants of a silver sedan fired shots into the group, police said. Six people were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition, and two people were in fair to good condition, officials said.

The victims ages range from 28 to 38, and they were shot in various parts of the body, police said. A 33-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, a 29-year-old man had a gunshot wound in the back, and a 32-year-old woman had a graze wound in the head. A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 31-year-old man had a gunshot in the buttocks, a 28-year-old man had a gunshot in the back, and a 38-year-old woman was shot in the left leg.

In other shootings in Chicago over the weekend, one person was fatally wounded and at least a dozen people have been injured since Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The latest fatal attack was Saturday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood in the 6400 block of South Hoyne Avenue. A 26-year-old man was approached by an unknown vehicle, and an occupant inside fired shots, officials said.

The man had shots in the chest, hip and neck, and was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital, police said.

