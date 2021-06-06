8 wounded Sunday among 38 shot in Chicago weekend violence

CHICAGO — Eight people standing on a Chicago street corner were wounded Sunday when occupants of a passing vehicle opened fire on them, according to police.

Among the wounded in the shooting that occurred in the South Side Burnside neighborhood were two women, according to the Chicago Police Department. The victims, ranging in age 28 to 38, were hospitalized in serious to critical condition.

The wounded in the shooting were among at least 38 people hit by gunfire in Chicago since Friday night, five of the shooting victims have died.

The violence occurred on a weekend that saw two teenagers, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, die from wounds suffered in shootings in recent days.

Savanah Quintero died Saturday, three days after she was shot in the head after she told another teen she wasn't a gang member, police said. The girl was running away when she was shot.

Robert Barr, who also died Saturday, was shot in the head while in an apartment with three other people, who were wounded. Police say shooting occurred after an argument over a girl. Witnesses say the girl left the gathering and shortly afterward someone arrived and started shooting.

No arrests have been made in either case, according to police.

