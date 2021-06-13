9 people, 1 dog shot overnight in Chicago

CHICAGO — Nine people and one dog were shot Saturday night into Sunday morning in Chicago, with no immediate arrests made, according to police.

Among the shootings:

* In Old Norwood Park, around 10:15 a.m., a 40-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 5900 block of North Northwest Highway. He was hit in the torso and self-transported to Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center, where he was initially in critical condition.

* In Rogers Park, around 4:12 a.m, a 30-year-old man was grazed in the right hand after approaching a black car in an alley that was blocking his path, in the 1100 block of West Columbia Avenue. The gunman fled after firing shots. The victim was hospitalized in good condition.

* In University Village/Little Italy, around 4:10 a.m., a 31-year-old man was found on the sidewalk after being shot in the leg in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

* In East Garfield Park, around 2:44 a.m., a 34-year-old man was shot while sitting in the back of a pickup in the 3900 block of Gladys Avenue. He was shot in the left arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

* In West Englewood, around 1:45 a.m., a 34-year-old was shot in the right leg while standing with several men in the 6300 block of South Wood Street, and a stray round struck an unmarked police vehicle’s passenger door. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. Police do not believe their vehicle was targeted.

* In Lawndale, around 1:24 a.m., a 39-year-old man was standing in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street when he was shot in his left arm and body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by a friend, where he was initially listed in critical condition.

* In South Austin, around 12:33 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the left leg while standing on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Rice Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

* In Bronzeville, around 11:02 p.m., several men were standing in a park near the 4400 block of South Champlain Street when an argument began. A 39-year-old was shot in the chest, was dropped off at Provident Hospital and transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

* Also in Bronzeville, around 9:48 p.m., a 43-year-old man and his dog were both shot while they were in front of their home in the 4600 block of South Drexel Boulevard. The man suffered a graze wound to his hand, and was treated at the scene. Additional details — including the type of dog, where it was struck or the dog’s condition — were not available Sunday, a police spokesman said in an email. The gunman had fired the shots from an open rear door of a black Nissan Maxima, which fled north on Drexel.

