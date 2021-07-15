ACLU files suit against Chicago police seeking records on beefed-up social media monitoring following protests and looting last year

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Chicago Police Department asking a judge to order the department to release records related to its social media monitoring programs, which were expanded after protests and looting last year.

The ACLU alleges in a complaint filed in Cook County that the department has violated Illinois public records laws by denying its Freedom of Information Act requests.

Referencing a history of law enforcement agencies infiltrating and spying on political and civil rights groups, the ACLU said it sought records related to the stepped-up social media monitoring practices to guard against misuse and misconduct.

“This long history of surveillance has often targeted Black people and Black-led organizations for the purpose of disrupting advocacy against white supremacy and police violence against Black communities,” the lawsuit says.

Last August, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the department’s intentions to beef up social media monitoring in the wake of looting that sometimes followed protests after the killing of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

“There can never be any place in Chicago where businesses are afraid to open, where residents and visitors are afraid to travel and shop, or where employees are afraid to go to work,” Lightfoot said at the time.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown noted that police use of social media is not new, but said he hoped to expand the department’s capabilities.

The ACLU suit said that “with the advent of social media,” law enforcement officers began joining social media groups, using keywords and hashtags to monitor accounts they deem suspicious.

The Police Department denied the ACLU’s public records requests, arguing that release would disclose specialized investigative techniques, the suit said.

The ACLU counters in the lawsuit that the exemptions to the state’s Freedom of Information Act the department invoked do not permit the “categorical refusal to disclose any information” about the programs, according to the suit.

“If the Mayor and Superintendent can boast about this program in public, they can release the public records that explain how it works and let us see whether it disproportionately harms people of color,” said Ariana Bushweller, an ACLU attorney in a news release. “It is unfortunate that we have to ask a court for this basic information.”

Asked about the lawsuit at an unrelated news conference, Lightfoot said she hasn’t been given “prior notice” that the ACLU planned to sue and doesn’t typically comment on pending litigation. She said she hasn’t seen a letter or the case.

But, she said, many people post about crimes on social media and CPD has made a point of only monitoring open source materials on social media.

“We’ve got to do this in a way that doesn’t violate” anyone’s expectations of privacy or constitutional rights, she said.

A spokeswoman for the city’s Law Department said the city will review the complaint.

