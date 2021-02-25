Activists ‘disappointed and not surprised’ after $181.7M of Cook County’s coronavirus relief funding spent on reimbursing sheriff’s office payroll

Rizki noted that the county put $40 million from its own coffers toward economic development and restorative justice programs under Preckwinkle’s 2021 budget. But he said the total investment in initiatives that activists have pushed for actually is about $100 million when considering the additional funding for Cook County Health, which runs the safety-net hospitals Stroger and Provident, as well as upcoming transportation revamps under Preckwinkle’s Fair Transit South Cook pilot program.

“We definitely encourage folks like this executive director (Tendaji) to be able to really continue to work with us and help us and challenge us to be able to make sure that we are thinking about this the right way,” Rizki said. “Advocates and residents at the end of the day really come into play to ensure that we’re doing this and thinking about this very collaboratively. We think we have. We would definitely like to do more.”

Tendaji said rather than funneling money to an agency that serves to “lock Black people up,” the county should have funded more mental health services amid a surge in Black suicides in Cook County last year. Her criticism was echoed by other activist groups that spoke to the Tribune, including The People’s Lobby, Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, and GoodKids MadCity.