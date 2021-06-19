After nearly 20 years in prison, Illinois woman walks free, thanks in part to Innocence Project

SPRINGFIELD — A woman who served more than 19 years in prison in connection with the 2001 Burrito Express murder in McHenry was freed Wednesday with assistance from the Springfield-based Illinois Innocence Project.

Jennifer McMullan, 39, had her murder conviction and sentence vacated at a court hearing in northern Illinois. McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt then allowed McMullan to plead guilty to a charge of armed violence.

McMullan was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison but was given credit for time served, opening the way to her walking out of prison.

McMullan must serve a period of mandatory supervised release for up to three years.

McMullan has long maintained her innocence in the crime, the shooting and killing of a restaurant owner during a botched robbery.

She was convicted as the getaway driver.

McMullan was 19 at the time of the incident. IIP attorneys said McMullan was intimidated and coerced into providing a false confession after nearly 15 hours of interrogation by multiple male law enforcement officers. No parent or legal representation was present during McMullan's interrogation.

Stephanie Kamel, one of McMullan's attorneys at IIP, said McMullan thought she would get to go home after detailing the confession.

IIP attorneys maintained at McMullan's trial law enforcement withheld extensive and credible evidence implicating an alternate suspect group, never divulging the existence of the group. The alternate suspect group repeatedly confessed to committing the crime, providing to family, friends and two different police departments critical facts about the crime only the perpetrators would know.

McMullan ultimately was wrongfully convicted of first-degree murder and attempt armed robbery under the "theory of accountability," where a person can be found guilty of acts committed by others.

"Jennifer has long maintained she is innocent of this crime, and the Illinois Innocence Project knows and believes her to be innocent," Kamel said. "We are glad she is finally free and reunited with her family after an almost 20-year absence."

No physical evidence ever connected McMullan or her three co-defendants to the crime. Multiple rounds of DNA testing excluded McMullan and her co-defendants from handling any key pieces of evidence located at the bloody crime scene.

One of those co-defendants had his conviction vacated and he was released from prison in May.

IIP attorney Maria de Arteaga said the pressure, especially among young people, of giving false confessions is prevalent. Persons under the age of 18 are two to three times more likely than adults to confess to crimes they did not commit, she added.

"False confessions are a significant cause of wrongful convictions," said de Arteaga.

Kamel said one of the factors driving McMullan's recent decision was her father, whose health is deteriorating rapidly due to Alzheimer's disease.

McMullan is the 20th client of the IIP to be released or exonerated. The IIP, founded as the Downstate Illinois Innocence Project 20 years ago, is housed in the Center for State Policy and Leadership at the University of Illinois at Springfield.

