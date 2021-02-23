Appeals court tosses $44.7 million verdict in shooting by off-duty Chicago cop, says city can’t be held liable

LaPorta’s attorney, Antonio Romanucci, called the ruling “intensely concerning,“ not only because it denies justice to LaPorta but also sets a precedent for the city “in terms of accountability for police officers and the culture of impunity at CPD.”

“We vigorously commit to continuing this fight for Mr. LaPorta in the weeks and months to come,” the emailed statement read.

A federal jury had found in 2017 that Kelly shot LaPorta toward the back of his head after a night of heavy drinking in January 2010. The panel awarded LaPorta — who suffered catastrophic injuries and now requires round-the-clock care — a record-breaking $44.7 million after it determined the Chicago Police Department’s lax disciplinary practices emboldened the officer and instilled the belief he could act with impunity.

It had been the highest jury award for a police misconduct case in Illinois history. Kelly’s personal insurance settled with LaPorta’s for $300,000, the maximum allowed under the policy, years before trial.

After the verdict, the city took the rare step of acknowledging the patrolman and the Police Department failed to properly investigate the incident.