Appellate court throws out Peoria man's drug conviction after finding the judge erred

PEORIA — A trio of appellate court judges threw out a drug possession conviction of a Peoria man, saying evidence obtained by a search warrant shouldn't have come in at trial.

But what that means for Emanuel W. Jones remains to be seen. He's already completed his five-year prison term and his two years of supervised release, according to Illinois Department of Corrections online records.

Jones, who is now 33, was sentenced Sept. 11, 2017 on the count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was accused of having more than 15 grams of cocaine at his house on West Proctor Street when police raided it Sept. 28, 2016.

Peoria County Judge Albert Purham, Jr. initially suppressed or rejected the search warrant, saying the complaint for the warrant had been "bare bones."

"In issuing its ruling, the court observed that defendant had exited from and returned to his home before and after a drug sale," stated the April 12, opinion written by Judge Mary K. O'Brien with Judges Thomas Lytton and Mary McDade concurring. "It commented: '[There was no information about why the Court or officer would think that drugs are in the home other than he has left his home and made a transaction on the street.]'"