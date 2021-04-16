As anger lingers, Adam Toledo police shooting video leaves Chicago with familiar questions about police tactics

Even before the official release of the videos, a still image leaked on Twitter depicting Toledo with his hands up was being used by advocates as Exhibit A that the shooting was unjustified. Many said it was further evidence that despite all the calls for reform since the McDonald case, police are too aggressive when it comes to chasing suspects in minority communities, and too quick to shoot.

“If he had a gun, he tossed it,” Adeena Weiss Ortiz, an attorney representing Toledo’s family, said on Thursday. “The officer said, ‘show me your hands,’ (and Toledo) complied. (The officer) is trained to not shoot somebody unarmed. He is trained to look, he is trained not to panic.”

On the floor of the Illinois House on Friday, state Rep. Edgar Gonzalez, whose district includes the block where the shooting occurred, asked colleagues how residents in his community are supposed to follow orders when doing so means you might still get shot.

“So if you put your hands up, they shoot. If you put your hands down, they shoot,” Gonzalez said. “If you walk, you run, you hide, you sleep, you do exactly as they say, they still shoot. ... What the hell are we supposed to do?”

Experts weigh in