As shootings increased in Peoria in 2020, 'we were lucky' to have fewer homicides, police chief says

PEORIA — While many couldn't wait for 2020 to end, it did have at least one redeeming value — a dramatic drop in the number of homicides in the city of Peoria.

After a record-setting 2019 in which the city saw 25 homicides — the most in at least 30 years — Peoria's total in 2020 fell to 14, with the last one coming on Dec. 30.

The decline was a welcome sign to Peoria police Chief Loren Marion, though he noted that the city did see an increase in the number of shootings — but not deaths.

"It is by the grace of God," he said. "We were lucky that we had fewer homicides. Like other cities across the country, we are up in the number of shooting incidents and people shot. That being said, we did have a couple of incidents where a large number of people were shot."

It's hard to gauge what changed within the past 12 months. Shootings were up — 136, as opposed to about 93 in 2019 — a sign that violence is still here in Peoria. Of the 14 homicides in 2020, all were by gunfire. Back in 2019, 18 of the 25 homicides were due to firearms.

The chief said it is important to focus on both the number of homicides and shootings.