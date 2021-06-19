 Skip to main content
Assailant sought after fatally stabbing woman on Chicago Loop sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was fatally stabbed Saturday afternoon in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

Around 4 p.m., the woman, about 31, was on the sidewalk near South Wacker Drive and West Van Buren Street when an unknown male stabbed her in the upper back, police and Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

The woman was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not issue a description of the attacker, who fled south on Wacker after the stabbing.

