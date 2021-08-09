At least 45 people, including 2 police officers, shot in Chicago over the weekend

CHICAGO — At least 45 people were shot in less than 20 hours in Chicago, seven of them fatally, including a Chicago police officer who was killed by gunfire as she and her partner were making a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood. The slain officer’s partner was also wounded and remained hospitalized Sunday from his injuries.

The violence beginning Saturday night also included two mass shootings in separate Gresham nightclubs, and an apparent murder-suicide in a Cragin apartment, according to Chicago police.

The officers were shot around 9 p.m. as they attempted a traffic stop near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue in West Englewood, authorities said. Police sources and a family member identified the officer who died as Ella French, 29. The other officer is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Seven people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting inside a lounge in 1800 block of West 87th Street in the Gresham neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. A gunman, 24, shot a 37-year-old man twice in the neck and three times in the back after the two had a verbal altercation, police said.

The 37-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The gunman, whose name was not released, was shot eight times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Five other people were injured during the shooting. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in good condition; a 37-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the U. of C. Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized; a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in critical condition; a 56-year-old man was shot in the elbow and taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized; and a 33-year-old man was shot in the upper body and taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized.

Three people, two men and one woman, were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood around 1:10 a.m. The group was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored sedan, police said. The woman, 32, was shot in the thigh and took herself to Rush University Medical Center where her condition was stabilized. The men, 35 and 19, were shot in the lower back and elbow, respectively. Both took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

In the Gresham neighborhood, two nightclub security guards and three bystanders were shot when a person who was denied entrance to the club produced a gun and fired shots before fleeing the scene around 12:45 a.m.

The security guards, men ages 42 and 40, were each shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The younger guard was in critical condition, and the elder in serious condition.

The three other victims, also men, had been standing near the entrance to the club in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street when they were shot. Two men of unknown ages were each shot in the leg and took themselves to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chin was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in good condition.

Around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The group was having a gathering outside in the 11400 block of South Throop Street when they heard gunshots.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 39-year-old man was shot in the lower back; both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound and was treated on-site. Police said that none of those who had been shot, nor any witnesses, could provide more information about the shooting.

Four men in their 20s were injured, three critically, in a drive-by shooting in the Near West Side neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. The men were on the street when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three other men — 23, 27 and 28 — were shot in the side and back, hand and leg, and leg and back, respectively. The older men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings:

— A 21-year-old was shot on the street in the 7200 block of South Cornell Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood about 2 p.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to U. of C. Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

— Two men, 30 and 62, were shot on the sidewalk in the 5400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood about 11:40 a.m. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 30-year-old, who suffered gunshot wounds to the head and chest, was pronounced dead, police said. The 62-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and his condition was stabilized.

— A teenager was shot in the arm and the leg as he stood outside in the 11300 block of South Prairie Avenue in Roseland on the Far South Side about 4:50 a.m. The boy, 17, was taken to U. of C. Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

— Two men, 36 and 23, were shot around 3:25 a.m. while outside in the 600 block of West Scott Street in the Goose Island neighborhood, police said. Both men were shot twice and took themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital; the 23-year-old was in critical condition, and the older man’s condition was stabilized.

— A 24-year-old man was shot in the Near North Neighborhood while standing outside in the 1000 block of South State Street around 2:15 a.m. The man was shot three times in the legs and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

— Shortly after 2 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot three times in a drive-by shooting while standing outside in the 100 block of South Francisco Avenue in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The man was shot by a person in a dark-colored sedan, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

— A man, 24, was shot in the South Loop neighborhood shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. The man was standing outside in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue when he was shot three times in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

— A 27-year-old man was shot in the Rogers Park neighborhood around 1:45 a.m. The man was standing outside in the 2000 block of West Howard Street when he saw two men in the distance pointing a laser at him, police said. The man was shot once in the hand and taken to Amita Health St. Francis Hospital Evanston in good condition.

— Police found a man, 47, unresponsive in a car with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 3000 block of West 38th Street in the Brighton Park neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— In the East Side neighborhood, a man, 25, was shot while walking outside in the 9500 block of South Avenue M around 12:30 a.m. He was shot once in the hand and taken to the U. of C. Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

— In the Little Village neighborhood, a 25-year-old man was shot six times and a 16-year-old boy was shot twice as they were standing outside in the 3300 block of West 25th Street shortly before midnight. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. Police said one of them believed the shots had come from a moving vehicle.

— Around 11:30 p.m., a 39-year-old man was outside in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he was shot in the buttocks. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

— In the Little Village neighborhood, a woman, 24, was shot while sitting inside a parked car in the 2200 block of South Trumbull Avenue around 11:15 p.m. The woman was shot by a person with a gun in a gold sedan, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to her pelvic area. Her condition was stabilized.

— Two men in their 20s died in an apparent murder-suicide in the Cragin neighborhood about 9:20 p.m. The men, 27 and 28, were found with gunshot wounds to the head in their apartment in the 4800 block of West Armitage Avenue. Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the 27-year-old shot and killed the 28-year-old, then turned the gun on himself.

— In the West Garfield Park neighborhood, a 27-year-old man was shot during an altercation in a store in the 500 block of South Costner Avenue. About 8:05 p.m., the man was involved in a physical altercation with another man, who exited the store, returned with a handgun and shot the first man, police said. He was struck in the leg and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

— A man, 22, was shot about 8 p.m. in the East Chatham neighborhood. The man was near a residence in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue when he was approached by a gunman and struck in the side, police said. He was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in good condition.

