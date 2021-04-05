At least 7 people killed in shootings on Easter Sunday in Chicago, police say

At least seven people were shot to death in Chicago on Easter Sunday in separate attacks across the city, according to Chicago police.

In the most recent fatal shooting, officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of South Throop Street in Englewood about 11:20 p.m., according to an online statement from Chicago police. There, a 45-year-old man was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, officials said.

The man’s injuries were so critical that he wasn’t able to provide police with an account of what happened, the statement says. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Around 7:55 p.m., two men, ages 19 and 20, were shot in the 1400 block of North Humboldt Drive in the West Side neighborhood of Humboldt Park, police said.

The men had been traveling north in a vehicle “when two unidentified males approached the vehicle from the rear on two orange dirt bikes and began shooting at the vehicle as they passed the driver side door,” according to the police statement.

The 19-year-old, who had been driving, was shot in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.