Authorities identify off-duty Chicago cop killed in crash

CHICAGO — The off-duty Chicago police officer who was killed when an SUV he was driving slammed into a power pole early Monday has been identified.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said identified the man as 29-year-old Jose L. Castro, according to the Chicago Tribune. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

Arlington Heights Police said Castro was speeding in nearby Rolling Meadows when he was spotted by an officer. When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the SUV sped away. The officer initially pursued the vehicle but stopped chasing it after a short time.

About two miles later, in Arlington Heights, Castro lost control of the SUV and struck the power pole. The vehicle became airborne and traveled through three yards before it came to a stop against a house. Castro, a four-year Chicago Police Department veteran, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 33-year-old passenger in the vehicle was treated at an area hospital and released.

