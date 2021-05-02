Backlog leaves hundreds in Cook County Jail for more than year

"The anxiety that our staff has about addressing the backlog is very real," Foxx said. "I have to remind people that these are human endeavors, and our priority is on keeping communities safe."

She said her office would prioritize violent crimes and crimes with victims.

The problem is that about 80% of people who are detained in the jail pretrial are accused of a violent crime, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

There's a good chance that some of them will end up winning their cases. The analysis by Staudt found that about one-third of people charged with murder or attempted murder between 2015 and 2020 were acquitted or had all charges against them dismissed.

But sitting in jail or on home confinement for extended periods can lead people to consider pleading guilty to "either crimes they didn't commit or crimes that are being overcharged," said Cathryn Crawford, director of holistic legal services at the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, a nonprofit that represents juveniles and young adults in felony cases.

Wisniewski, the spokesperson for the court, said the return of bench and jury trials would begin to show results soon. She also said prosecutors and defense attorneys should review their cases and agree to allow some defendants in custody to be let out on bond.