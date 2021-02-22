Barring word from White House, Chicago US Attorney John Lausch faces last week in office

Barring a last-minute change of heart from the White House, Chicago U.S. Attorney John Lausch will be stepping down from his high-profile post at end of the week despite a bipartisan push to keep him.

Lausch, a 2017 Trump nominee who had also earned the support of Illinois’ top Democrats in Congress, was part of a clean sweep announced earlier this month giving him and other U.S. attorneys nominated by the previous administration until Feb. 28 to resign.

Last week, Lausch held an officewide Zoom meeting telling staffers that Friday would in all likelihood be his last day at work, sources said.

Lausch’s impending dismissal was met with a chorus of disapproval from Illinois’ two Democratic senators and several Republican congressmen who called on President Joe Biden to keep him on to see through a range of ongoing corruption investigations that have roiled state politics.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth followed up with a letter Feb. 9 addressed directly to Biden saying Lausch had served “professionally and without partisanship” and that they had let White House counsel know their position as recently as last week.

But there has been no indication over the past two weeks that the Justice Department has been swayed.