Belleville man charged with threat to newspaper accused of speeding truck toward pedestrians

That case started Oct. 16, 2020, with a nearly two-minute message on the BND's voicemail. The caller complained that people had vandalized his yard signs supporting Trump's reelection campaign, thrown rocks at his window and torn an American flag off his car; that the BND and other newspapers were biased against Trump and in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, his opponent in the Nov. 3 general election; and that the BND had declined to publish some of his letters to the editor.

"Well, anyway, I'm wondering what I should do with all this stockpile of fertilizer and dynamite I got in my basement," the caller stated. "I don't know what I should do with it yet, maybe blow up the doggone News-Democrat 'cause they're so biased against Trump."

The BND later received an envelope postmarked Oct. 17, 2020, with a hand-printed letter that again referred to unfair coverage of Trump by the news media and the BND's failure to publish three letters to the editor.

The letter ended with the following: "when I worked at Coal Mine They used tons of Amornia (sic) Nitrate and I saved some To Fertilize my Garden or put To Good Use Someway."