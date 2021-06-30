Body found in Dwight car; woman was killed by son, police say

CHICAGO — A man charged with the murder of his mother and accused of fleeing to Grundy County with the body in the front passenger seat of a car, covered in cardboard, told police and paramedics he suffocated her, authorities said.

The killing happened around 5 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Delaware Place in the Near North Side neighborhood, where the Hollimans shared an apartment, prosecutors said.

At a bond hearing Wednesday streamed on YouTube, Cook County Judge Arthur Wesley Willis ordered Holliman held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Notes between Marc Holliman and his mother found in their apartment indicated that he was forging checks in his name from his mother’s account, according to prosecutors.

The day of the killing, Juanita Holliman was sleeping on the apartment’s living room couch when her son took her cane and pressed it across her neck, cutting off her air supply until she died, according to Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy.

Marc Holliman then wrapped his mother’s body in a bedsheet, carried her downstairs and is seen on video surveillance around 5:20 a.m. dragging a heavy object into the passenger seat of his car. He then covered the body with folded cardboard boxes.

Marc Holliman then drove to a Dwight gas station. Dwight Police were dispatched to the gas station, and Holliman started to describe a theft from his car, but then declined assistance from police, prosecutors said.

The officer returned to his car and Marc Holliman approached him, scissors in hand, and asked if the officer would shoot him if he ran toward the officer with the scissors above his head. The officer tried to calm him and Marc Holliman got back in his car, according to Murphy.

A second Dwight officer joined the first and they watched Marc Holliman for about 30 minutes as he drove back and forth between a gas station across the street and the one where he initially stopped, according to Murphy.

Marc Holliman approached the officers again and they noticed his wrists were bleeding from self-inflicted wounds. He again asked the officers to shoot him.

The officers called an ambulance and one of them got Marc Holliman’s permission to turn his car off and lock it. When the officer went to remove the keys from the ignition, he noticed Juanita Holliman’s body in the passenger seat.

Holliman was handcuffed and as paramedics treated his wounds he told them he suffocated his mother. He later told Grundy County and Chicago police detectives she was sick and in pain and he had suffocated her after she had asked him to kill her.

Juanita Holliman’s daughter, Marc Holliman’s sister, disputed what he said, telling detectives she visited Chicago in May and texted her mother daily and her mother showed no suicidal inclinations, Murphy said.

Officials found Juanita Holliman’s cane in the home after obtaining a search warrant, Murphy said. They did not find a suicide note.

