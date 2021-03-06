Bond set at $50K for Chicago-area man shot by rail police officer during struggle that began with ticket collection, prosecutors say

Police were called, including a 65-year-old male transit officer who told Alanis to leave the train so they could talk about the incident, prosecutors said. Alanis allegedly did not heed those orders and continued to yell that he was being assaulted, leading to the officer unsuccessfully trying to tase him. After that, Alanis yelled at the other passengers before beginning to leave the train, prosecutors said.

The officer placed his hand on Alanis’ arm as he was heading out the train, sparking him to turn around, grab the cop and punch him in the face, prosecutors said. The ticket collected tried to pull Alanis off the officer as the 33-year-old allegedly clawed the officer’s face and eyes while holding the nape of the cop’s neck.

Alanis then got behind the officer and wrapped his arm around his neck, tightening it and “causing the victim officer to fear for his life,” prosecutors said. The cop turned around and grabbed his gun, pointed it at Alanis’ stomach and fired one shot. Alanis fell out of the train and was hospitalized for emergency surgery.

The officer was also taken to a hospital with bloodshot eyes and abrasions and lacerations in his face, prosecutors said. The incident was captured on a body camera and there are eight witnesses beyond the three involved in the physical struggle.