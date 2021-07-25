Boy, 16, wounded in one of last week’s Chicago shootings has died, officials say

CHICAGO — A teenager who had been gravely wounded in one of three mass shootings in six hours last week has died, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Davion Wright, 16, of the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street in the Homan Square neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Friday at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he had been since he was one of five people shot in North Lawndale around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Police previously have said Wright had been shot in the head, but the medical examiner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy Sunday to determine his cause and manner of death.
Police were called to the area of South Christiana Avenue and West Douglas Boulevard, where they located the wounded males, who ranged in age from 15 to 24 years old. The 15-year-old also had been shot in the head, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He previously had been identified as Damarion L. Benson, of the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the left foot and two 24-year-olds also were shot, one in the left shin and the other in the right hip, police said initially. All of those men had their conditions stabilized at area hospitals.
Details of the shooting were widely circulated because it happened just three blocks away and about 10 minutes before another shooting in which five people were wounded. That attack, in the 1400 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, left four teenagers wounded, ages 14, 15, 17 and 18, as well as a 22-year-old man. All of those victims were expected to survive, including the 15-year-old boy, who was an innocent bystander shot while seated in his father’s vehicle, police have said.
About six hours later, there was a third mass shooting in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side. Eight people, most of whom had been on a party bus that stopped at a gas station, were shot — making a total of 18 people wounded in the three attacks, including Wright and Benson.
Then on Sunday, the same day the medical examiner’s office provided information about Wright’s death, there was another mass shooting — often defined as one in which there are four or more victims of gunfire. Five people were wounded as they stood in a yard on the West Side around 12:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.
