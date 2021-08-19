Boy, 7, shot in Chicago as he sat in the backseat of his mother’s parked vehicle

CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy who had been sitting in a parked vehicle with his mother was shot once Wednesday night in East Ukrainian Village, Chicago police said.

The boy was at least the third child younger than 8 to be shot in the city this week alone. A relative of the two girls who were shot days earlier said her heart goes out to the boy’s family.

The 7-year-old boy had been sitting in the back seat of the vehicle in the 1000 block of North Honore Street around 8:20 p.m. His mother, 29, was approached by a woman she didn’t know, who came up to the driver’s side door, police said in a media notification.

The two women started arguing and at some point, the woman outside the vehicle pulled out a gun and “shot at the vehicle before fleeing the scene,” police said.

The 7-year-old was struck in his abdomen and he was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. His mother wasn’t injured, police said.

A description of the woman who shot the boy was not immediately available.

The circumstances of the shooting are eerily similar to those of a fatal shooting on the Northwest Side.

Sunday night, 7-year-old Serenity Broughton and her 6-year-old sister, Aubrey Broughton, were shot in Belmont Central. They were also sitting in the back seat of their parents’ vehicle when someone nearby opened fire. Although Aubrey was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is recovering, her family is planning her big sister’s funeral.

Upon learning another child had been shot, Serenity and Aubrey’s paternal grandmother, Regina Broughton, said as with her own grandchildren, her immediate reaction was to pray the injury would be something he could recover from.

“No, not again. The poor child,” she said by phone Thursday morning. “I can’t put pieces of a puzzle together when things like this happen. How is he?”

Then, hearing his condition was stabilized: “Oh, thank God.”

“When you hear that, you pray. You pray, just let it be a leg or an arm. Just let it be something that we can talk about later on. You pray that — it’d be trauma, yes — but just not fatal. You ask God, please, don’t let it be fatal. But of course, fate had other plans,” Broughton said.

No arrests had been made in connection with either shooting as of Thursday and the shootings remained under investigation.

