Bribery admission implicates House Speaker Madigan

According to court documents, ComEd acknowledged it “corruptly gave, offered, and agreed to give things of value, namely, jobs, vendor subcontracts, and monetary payments associated with those jobs and subcontracts, for the benefit of Public Official A and Public Official A’s associates, with intent to influence and reward Public Official A.”

The public utility company, which is subject to heavy state regulation, “understood that, as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Public Official A was able to exercise control over what measures were called for a vote in the House of Representatives and had substantial influence and control over fellow lawmakers concerning legislation, including legislation that affected ComEd.”

ComEd admitted that its attempts to influence the legislative process began in 2011 and continued through 2019.

“During that time, the Illinois General Assembly considered bills and passed legislation that had a substantial impact on ComEd’s operations and profitability, including legislation that affected the regulatory process used to determine the electricity rates ComEd charged its customers,” the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.