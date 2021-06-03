Brothers found dead in car are Peoria's 10th, 11th homicides

PEORIA — The identities of two brothers, fatally shot Wednesday night, were released by the Peoria County Coroner's office on Thursday.

Eric D. Bailey II, 27, and Zamion Bailey, 22, both of Peoria "suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies, and both died instantly," said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood in a news release which announced the results of the autopsy.

The deaths were the 10th and 11th homicides of 2021 and come less than a week after the city's last slaying.

The elder Bailey lived on South Stanley Street while the younger one lived on North Idaho Street in Central Peoria.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of North Idaho Street at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on a report of two men who had been found bleeding inside a parked car.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Paramedics responded and found the car located on Arrowhead Street, just east of the intersection with Idaho. It was clear to the rescue workers that the two men were dead, said city police spokeswoman Amy Dotson in a news release.

It's being investigated as a double homicide, she said, and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information regarding the death of the men should contact Detective Corey Miller at (309) 494-8397 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.

The death comes less than a week after the fatal shooting of Kandon-Lee Bonner late the evening of May 26.

Police have not yet released any information about any suspects in that case either, nor any possible motive for that killing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0