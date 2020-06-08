Calls are renewed to ‘defund the police,’ but what does that mean?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For those not closely following efforts to reform the Chicago Police Department, a call to “defund the police” might sound surprising or even alarming.

But the concept has been widely discussed here for several years, brought forward by activists and reformers, who question the dedication of tax dollars in the wake of numerous scandals in the Chicago Police Department.

Tax dollars would be better spent on community programming or efforts that can more adequately address some of the deep-rooted social problems, such as drug addiction or mental health concerns, that officers are often called to respond to, activists have said.

“One of the most common versions is centered on a belief that we give police officers too much responsibility to take on too many things,” said Loyola University law professor Stephen Rushin. “We give police officers the responsibility to respond to all different sorts of social ills, which may include criminal conduct or noncriminal conduct that could be equally handled by others.”

Calls for defunding were raised four years ago in Chicago during the protests over the fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by an on-duty white Chicago police officer who was later convicted of second-degree murder.