Carbondale football coach presses charges after post-game attack, police say

MARION — Bryan Lee, Carbondale's high school football coach, is pressing charges after he was hit in the face and tackled following the final game of the season last week, according to Williamson County County court documents.

Valarie B. Struthers, 41, of Carbondale, and Wesley R. Huffman, 38, of Carbondale, are accused of attacking Lee, and face two counts each of aggravated battery.

Court documents show Marion police officers were called at 9:59 p.m. that Friday to Marion High School for reports of a fight. Williamson County Auxiliary officers were also called to the scene.

After arriving to the high school, where a football game had just ended, officer Chandra Boling reported that auxiliary police officers had separated Struthers and Huffman.

Struthers allegedly admitted she had slapped Lee in the face for allegedly lying about her son's playing time, charging documents state. Those same documents state Struthers told police she has anger issues and is taking medication for them.

Huffman told Boling, according to court documents, that he saw Struthers hit Lee and alleged that he then saw Lee lift his hand potentially to hit Struthers. Huffman told Boling he then tackled Lee to defend Struthers.

