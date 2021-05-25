Cardinal reinstates Chicago pastor

“The review board has concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations,” Cupich wrote in the letter to parishioners informing them of his decision to reinstate the priest. “I have asked Father Pfleger to take the next two weeks to prepare himself spiritually and emotionally to return, realizing that these months have taken a great toll on him. He has agreed to do so.”

An earlier version of the letter said that “there is no reason to suspect” Pfleger was guilty. Archdiocese officials sent out the revised letter early Monday afternoon.

The accusers’ attorney, Eugene Hollander, said the archdiocese notified him of the review board’s decision early Monday, shortly before it was announced publicly. While disappointed and surprised, Hollander said the men do not regret coming forward.

“Both were absolutely floored but they’re very happy they were able to speak their truth,” Hollander told the Tribune. “Father Pfleger knows what happened. … There are three people in the world who know what happened and my clients are glad they had the opportunity to get their story out.”