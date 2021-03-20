Carjacking victims’ fears are realized as Chicago fights to control the crime

As she pulled into the lot at 10009 S. Yates Blvd. in the South Deering neighborhood, she saw a young man walking down the sidewalk.

She thought nothing of it. But as she parked just outside the day care center, the man came up to her door from behind.

She locked the doors and thought he might just be asking her for money, she told the Tribune moments later. But when he got to her window, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at her.

“(Expletive), get out,” he said.

That’s what she did, and he got in. He pulled out of the lot and went west down 100th Street.

“I was scared,” she said. “I didn’t know what to think.”

The woman cried softly as she stood outside the day care center as beat officers called for a detective. Relatives came to help her, as she had her infant nestled in his carrier.

She shook her head. The next day was her birthday, she said.

At least she was OK and her son wasn’t in the car, but she had just started a second job and now didn’t have a way to get there. An officer walked up to her to give her an update on her car.