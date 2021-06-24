 Skip to main content
Central Illinois man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO — A Central Illinois man was arrested Thursday on federal charges alleging he assaulted members of the media and tripped a police officer who was running from bear spray during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, was the first person of the approximately 500 to face charges stemming from the insurrection to be accused of assaulting a member of the media, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington charged Woods with assault on a law enforcement officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

He had an initial court appearance at the federal courthouse in Springfield on Thursday afternoon, according to the Justice Department. Details of that hearing were not posted on the court docket as of Thursday evening. A lawyer for Woods could not immediately be reached.

Woods was at least the 11th Illinoisan to be federally charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol attack, which prosecutors have described as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history.

Earlier this month, Chicago police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk was accused of breaching the building with the mob and entering the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon. Another man, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, was arrested on charges alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol building during the siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.

According to the charges, Woods was part of a large and belligerent crowd that had congregated on the lower west terrace of the Capitol following President Donald Trump’s speech decrying the results of the November presidential election.

As the protests grew heated, someone in the crowd sprayed bear mace toward a female Capitol police officer, obstructing her vision. As the officer tried to pursue the person who’s sprayed the mace, Woods ran forward and tripped her, pushing her to the ground. The incident was captured on a bystander’s video, according to the complaint.

Several hours later, Woods was part of another large group that had stormed past metal barricades into a media staging area on the Capitol grounds, forcing reporters and cameramen to flee, according to the complaint. Woods could be seen in videos and images captured at the scene climbing over a toppled fence, picking up and tossing cameras and other equipment that had been left behind, the complaint alleged.

Woods was also captured on another video posted to YouTube running and tackling a cameraman from behind, causing him to fall and drop his camera, the complaint stated.

One cameraman estimated the damage to his equipment caused by the mob was at least $34,000, according to the complaint.

Electoral College Protests

Police in riot gear walk out of the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

According to the complaint, Woods was identified by several people who knew him, including a former teacher at a college he’d attended in the early 2000s, a woman who knew him and recognized his “light eyes,” and a customer of a heating and cooling company in Auburn where Woods apparently works.

During the events of the day, Woods allegedly sent numerous photos from the scene to users on Facebook, whom he’d chatted with before about politics, the complaint alleged. One of those users had written to Woods weeks after the election that he hoped Trump “has an ace in his pockets” and that his detractors were put in jail.

