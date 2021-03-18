Charges announced in LaSalle County double homicide; ex-husband of slain couple’s daughter held on $5 million bond

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The woman was treated at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa “for injuries she received from glass fragments as a result of gunshots at the residence.”

Templeton said the woman surmised the man who shot at her house had been her ex-husband, Fredres. She called her parents, who lived about 3 or 4 miles away, but got no answer. She then phoned a neighbor of her parents, who went to the home and made a gruesome discovery when he or she looked through a window and saw a woman on the ground, bleeding.

The search for the gunman lasted hours, prompting law enforcement to advise schools to close and area residents to stay indoors.

Eventually, a man believed to be the shooter was located in a field just north of the Sheridan Correctional Center, a state prison, about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Templeton said.

Fredres was arrested and questioned and later charged in connection with the slaying of the Barneses as well as the incident on Church Street, officials said.

