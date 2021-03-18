Charges announced in LaSalle County double homicide; ex-husband of slain couple’s daughter held on $5 million bond

A man accused of fatally shooting the parents of his ex-wife in rural Sheridan now faces a slew of charges including murder and attempted murder, the LaSalle County sheriff’s office announced Thursday.
Donald Fredres, 37, of Sandwich, was charged with murder, attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a weapon, according to a representative of the sheriff’s office. He was being held on $5 million bail, although details regarding his court appearance weren’t immediately available.
Fredres was accused Wednesday of fatally shooting Brenda and Gregory Barnes, both 62, of Sheridan, who authorities said formerly had been his mother- and father-in-law.
Investigators first were called about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday to the home of a woman who lives in the 800 block of West Church Street in Sheridan. She told authorities a man who had been driving a black Cadillac tried to get into her home.
“The caller said there was a man beating on her front door, trying to get into the house,” LaSalle County Sheriff Thomas Templeton said in a news conference broadcast Wednesday morning.
The woman also told police the windows of her house had been shot out, and police from Sheridan, Sandwich and LaSalle County were sent to the scene.
The woman was treated at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa “for injuries she received from glass fragments as a result of gunshots at the residence.”
Templeton said the woman surmised the man who shot at her house had been her ex-husband, Fredres. She called her parents, who lived about 3 or 4 miles away, but got no answer. She then phoned a neighbor of her parents, who went to the home and made a gruesome discovery when he or she looked through a window and saw a woman on the ground, bleeding.
The search for the gunman lasted hours, prompting law enforcement to advise schools to close and area residents to stay indoors.
Eventually, a man believed to be the shooter was located in a field just north of the Sheridan Correctional Center, a state prison, about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Templeton said.
Fredres was arrested and questioned and later charged in connection with the slaying of the Barneses as well as the incident on Church Street, officials said.