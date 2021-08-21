Charges filed against man in Illinois officer's vehicular death

EDWARDSVILLE — A man in custody in Missouri has been arrested and charged in the Aug. 4 incident that killed Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said Friday.

Caleb Campbell, 22, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, reckless homicide, failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Campbell remains in custody in Missouri on unrelated charges.

Pierce, 24, was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing police on the McKinley Bridge early Aug. 4, according to the Illinois State Police. A suspect has not been arrested in his death; the vehicle that struck Pierce was later found, abandoned, in Missouri.

Pierce headed home to Southern Illinois Aug. 6 with a send off by police officers and first responders from across the region. He had only been on the Brooklyn Police force for about nine months, and was trying to put stop sticks across the traffic lanes of the McKinley Bridge when he was fatally injured by the suspect's vehicle.

Area police officers lined up to salute as Pierce's flag-draped casket was loaded into a hearse behind the Madison County Morgue, located in the old Wood River Township Hospital Building on Edwardsville Road, in Wood River. A procession led by Illinois State Police motorcycle troopers stretched down Edwardsville Road, with more than 50 vehicles from regional law enforcement agencies participating in the two-hour trip to the Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin.

Pierce, the son of Tammy and Brian Pierce Sr., worked about two years with the police agency in Spillertown, Illinois, and was also a lieutenant with the Makanda Fire Department. Daily he made a 100-mile trip from Makanda to Brooklyn.

Funeral services for Pierce were planned for Aug. 14 at John A. Logan College, in Carterville.

The charges, as well as the statements made herein from the State's Attorney's Office, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

