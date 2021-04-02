Chicago agency to release video of teen's shooting by police

CHICAGO — The agency that investigates Chicago police shootings will release body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy, first to the boy's family and then to the public, an official said Friday.

Ephraim Eaddy, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, told The Associated Press that it remains unclear when the video of Monday shooting death of Adam Toledo will be released, but that it will be soon. He also said that although the plan is to release it to the family, the public release could come quickly after that — even the same day.

Eaddy said Thursday that the police accountability board was legally prohibited from releasing the video of Monday's shooting because the teen was a minor. But on Friday, he said further analysis of the law led the board to conclude that it could release the footage.

The video comes from a body camera of an officer who as at the scene of the shooting, and although Eaddy declined to say if it was from the body camera of the officer who shot the teen, he said it captures the foot pursuit of the teen and the shooting itself.