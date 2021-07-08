Chicago council member, staff member plead not guilty to bribery

CHICAGO — Ald. Carrie Austin pleaded not guilty to federal bribery charges Thursday, a week after she and her chief of staff were accused of shepherding a real estate development through City Hall bureaucracy while they were given home improvement perks from a contractor seeking to influence them.

The 34th Ward alderman made her court appearance by telephone before U.S. District Judge John Kness. She was indicted July 1 along with her top aide, Chester Wilson, who also pleaded not guilty Thursday.

The indictment alleged that between them, Austin and Wilson got new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, bathroom tiling, sump pumps and an HVAC system for free or at a discount. The central developer in the indictment, now deceased, was working on a 91-unit project in Austin’s Far South Side ward.

Austin approved payments from city funds for infrastructure within the development, acknowledged that she had no objection to issuing building permits, and fought for the release of tax increment financing payments to the developer’s bank, according to the indictment.

Austin, 72, faces one count of conspiring to use interstate facilities to promote bribery and other charges, according to prosecutors.

Wilson, 55, of Chicago, is charged with one count of theft of government funds and faces bribery charges.

Austin became the third sitting Chicago alderman currently under federal indictment and the second to face charges this year. The indictment came two years after Austin’s ward office was raided by federal agents, leaving the long-serving alderman under a cloud of suspicion.

When federal authorities charged Ald. Edward Burke with corruption in January 2019, he stepped down as Finance Committee chairman.

Austin has so far not resigned her post as head of a committee on racial equity in contracts, which Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her to soften the blow from taking away her Budget Committee chairmanship.

Touting her experience as a former federal prosecutor in the wake of Burke’s corruption charges, Lightfoot ran for mayor as a reformer and pledged to clean up City Hall. But so far, she has not publicly taken action to remove Austin from her leadership team.

At a separate news conference after Austin’s indictment last week, Lightfoot said it’s difficult for a politician to be effective under the “sword of Damocles,” but said she didn’t have any further comment until she talked to Austin. The mayor’s office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the committee chairmanship.

